How to counter 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale

Effective spell use, smart elixir management, and clever defense are necessary to counter the 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale. It can be difficult to defeat this deck, which is renowned for its quick cycling and constant pressure while using the Hog Rider. However, players can successfully counteract its advantages if they adopt an appropriate strategy.

Using defensive structures and soldiers to stop the Hog Rider, keeping up a fast cycle to stay ahead of the opposition, and controlling spells to dominate the battlefield are important tactics. You can increase your odds of winning by effectively countering the 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale by becoming proficient with these strategies.

Strategies to counter 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale

1) Defensive structures and troops

2.6 Hog Cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

The main requirement to win the 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale is to halt the Hog Rider, which can only be achieved with defensive constructions. The damage caused by the Hog Rider can be greatly reduced by strategically placing and utilizing these soldiers and structures.

Structures: Before the Hog Rider reaches your tower, you can use cards like Cannon, Tesla, or Inferno Tower to effectively distract and destroy it. To draw the Hog Rider and perhaps additional supporting forces like the Ice Golem and Musketeer, make sure these buildings are positioned in the center.

Troops: Troops that can deal with the Hog Rider fast include Tornado, Mini P.E.K.K.A., and Lumberjack. Because it can drag the Hog Rider to the King Tower and activate it for extra protection during upcoming pushes, the Tornado is particularly helpful.

Combination: Buildings and soldiers together can make for a strong defense. For example, it can be quite beneficial to place a Cannon to pull the Hog Rider and use an Electro Wizard to do damage and stun.

2) Efficient elixir management and cycle

Hog Rider (Image via Supercell)

The 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale depends on its capacity to overwhelm you with rapid cycling. It is important to match or outcycle the opponent's deck.

Quick cycle cards: To stay ahead of your opponent's cycle, use quick cycle cards like Skeletons, Ice Spirit, or Fire Spirit. This makes it possible for you to always have your defensive cards ready for action.

Counter pushes: Use the remaining troops for a counter-push after defending against a Hog push. To put pressure on the opponent, pair them with a win condition of your own, such as Royal Giant, Balloon, or Miner.

Elixir advantage: Make the most of your elixir advantage by being aware of your opponent's card rotation. Opt for a strong push to get the advantage if you know they don't have a crucial defensive card in the cycle.

3) Spell management and control

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Spells are essential for both offensive and defensive strategies while facing the 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale. Spells can be used with the right timing to tip the odds in your favor.

Fireball and Log: The 2.6 Hog Cycle in Clash Royale is built around these two spells. Protecting your more important defenses and support troops can be done by baiting them out with buildings or troops with medium health.

Spell bait: Play cards like Goblin Gang, Minion Horde, or Princess to use spell-baiting strategies. This prolongs the life of your main offensive or defensive units by forcing the opposition to use their spells inefficiently.

Control spells: You can control the battlefield using spells like Poison and Tornado in Clash Royale. The Hog Rider can be drawn away from your towers by the tornado, and the Musketeer and Ice Spirit can be destroyed by poison to break their cycle.

