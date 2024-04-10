How to use Tornado effectively in Clash Royale

The gaming dynamics of Clash Royale can be completely changed by incorporating Tornado into your strategy. This flexible spell provides special tactical benefits, ranging from tactically activating your King Tower to sabotaging opponent assaults. We'll go through three essential tactics in this article to help you make the most of Tornado, improve your defenses, and maximize troop synergy.

Learning the art of tornado deployment will improve your Clash Royale experience, regardless of whether you're an experienced player trying to improve your abilities or a novice attempting to expand your deck.

Strategies to use Tornado effectively in Clash Royale

1) Synergize with area damage troops

Wizard is an area damage troop (Image via Supercell)

Tornado is a very effective combination with area damage soldiers. For example, it can form devastating combos with splash damage units like Baby Dragon, Wizard, or Executioner. Your area damage troops can deal maximum damage when you use Tornado to bring opposing troops into a close cluster, effectively eliminating large groups of hostile units.

Since it enables your area damage troops in Clash Royale to quickly and effectively dispatch swarm troops like Skeleton Army or Minion Horde, this synergy is especially useful against them.

Furthermore, Tornado can open a path for your win condition troop, like a Hog Rider or Giant, to reach the enemy's towers by teaming up with a high-damage dealer like the Executioner.

2) Activate King Tower

King Tower (Image via Supercell)

Using Tornado to activate the King Tower in Clash Royale early in the game is one of its most strategic applications. You can obtain an extra line of defense by forcing the King Tower to target and attack your troops when you move troops into its firing range. This works very well against soldiers with low hit points, such as Goblin Barrel, Miner, and Hog Rider.

This is a very time-sensitive maneuver; you want to pull the Tornado within range of the King Tower when the enemy troop gets close to the Princess Tower. In addition to providing an extra line of defense, activating the King Tower forces your opponent to modify their plan of attack to deal with the tower's enhanced firepower.

3) Disrupt enemy pushes and pull troops to desirable locations

Enemy push (Image via Supercell)

Defense-wise, Tornado can be employed to thwart enemy advances and reposition hostile forces in more advantageous locations. For example, you can use Tornado to force your opponent's soldiers away from your tower or to reroute them into the direction of your defensive units if they launch a big push down one lane. This can provide you with crucial time to either destroy their forces or effectively counter their advance.

Furthermore, Tornado can be used to push valuable enemy soldiers away from your towers, reducing damage and enabling your defenders to deal with them more skillfully. Examples of these troops are a charging Prince or a locked-on Inferno Dragon.

Gaining proficiency with Tornado's timing and placement is crucial for this method because a well-played pull can sabotage your opponent's plan and shift the balance of power in your favor.

