How to get free CP in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile has an in-game currency called COD Points (CP).

This article is a guide on how to get this in-game currency for free.

Nishant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

How to get CP for free in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: Wallpaperacess.com)

COD Mobile has amassed a large player base in the short span of time since its release about nine months ago. The game features a lot of maps, among other things, from the original Call of Duty franchise. The various game modes in COD Mobile have kept players from leaving the game, and in fact increasing its player base.

The in-game currency in this game, in fact, is known as ‘COD Points (CP)’, and these are used to make most purchases like battle pass, crates, skins, bundles and so forth. The only way to get these exclusive items is via spending CP.

Also read: COD Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for beginners

Players are expected to pay around INR 79 to get 80 CP, INR 399 for 400 CP etc. This is expensive for some, and not all can afford to do so. But most players desire these items, and look for alternative ways to get CP for free. If you are one of these people, then you are at the right place. In this article, we will discuss how players can get CP for free.

How to get free CP in COD Mobile

There are several apps and websites that offer players compensation for performing simple tasks. Google Opinion Rewards remains the best, as the process for CP purchase remains simple and easy.

Google Opinion Reward

Many of you might have heard about this popular app, which has been around for quite a while. Players are rewarded in the form of Google Play Credits after filling surveys in this app, which they can use to purchase CPs. Though the reward per survey is not much, it still counts for something.

Advertisement

The frequency of the survey also varies. The app is rated 4.3 on Play Store, but this is from around 18.2 million reviews, which shows that the app is legit.

There are several other apps like Poll Pay and websites like Swagbucks and Idle-empire. However, the process for redemption or the purchase is longer. Users have to purchase vouchers of the e-commerce store and then later buy the Google Play Giftcards, as most of the above-mentioned GPT websites and apps usually have the Google Play Giftcard for the US region only.

These are some of legal ways to get the CP for free in COD Mobile.