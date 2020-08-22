Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. They are used to procure various in-game cosmetics like character bundles and skins. However, they do not come free as users would have to spend money to acquire them- INR 80 for 100 diamonds and 250 INR for 310 diamonds.

Spending money to buy in-game currency is not a feasible option for every user. So, they often look for alternative means by which they can acquire Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a renowned app developed by Google that is used by millions of people worldwide. In this app, players obtain Google Play Credits/Balance for answering short surveys. The credits can later be used to attain diamonds in Free Fire. However, players must note that the payment varies for each survey.

#2 YSense

YSense (Image Credits: YSense)

YSense is a popular GPT site which requires users to complete several tasks, like surveys, to earn points. The points can be used to redeem numerous rewards including gift cards. These gift cards can, in turn, be used to get diamonds in Free Fire. The payout options vary from country to country.

#3 Swagbucks

Swagbucks (Image Credits: Swagbucks)

Swagbucks is a very popular GPT website which functions like YSense i.e, players would have to complete surveys, quizzes and more to get rewarded. There are many payout options like PayPal cash, which can be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Other reliable sites and apps like PrizeRebel and GrabPoints can also be used by players to obtain diamonds in Free Fire.