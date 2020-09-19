Free Fire offers many innovative and cool skins, character bundles, pets, and several other items. Most are obtainable from the shop or the Elite Pass section. However, to grab these, players must spend a particular number of diamonds, which demands some real cash investment.

Unfortunately, spending money to buy in-game currency is not a feasible option for every user. Thus, they look for alternative ways, the majority of which are fake and result in the players losing their accounts.

Therefore, we look at the best legitimate ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Google Opinion Rewards

When one talks about the best way to get free in-game currency, Google Opinion Rewards is on top of the list. It is a renowned app developed by Google that is used by millions worldwide, where players can earn Google Credits by completing short surveys.

This app has an overall 50 million downloads, and Free Fire players can get free diamonds after earning a specific amount. Once Google Play balance is up to the mark, users can further redeem them for in-game purchases.

Google Opinion Rewards

Survey websites

Advertisement

If players aren't satisfied with Google Opinion Rewards, then they can try other survey websites like GrabPoints, which has a good reputation and is trusted on the internet. Just like the previous app, this website offers free Google Play Credits upon completing surveys.

Moreover, players can redeem cash in wallets like Paypal. Later on, they can use this amount accrued to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

GrabPoints

Players are strictly advised not to use any diamond generator or Free Fire hack website, as this might end up comprising their account for the sake of a few diamonds. Instead, they can go with the methods mentioned above and start earning to get free diamonds with zero investment.

Also read: How to find your Free Fire ID in the game