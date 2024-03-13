How to get a free Event Pass for the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight

Supercell released the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event, featuring a Super Ice Bath at the Home Village that regularly generates Ice Cubes, an event-exclusive currency. You can collect these cubes by performing multiplayer attacks and three-starring the enemy base. As you gather them, you'll progress in the event's reward track and achieve various rewards, including Clash of Clans Super Medals, another event-exclusive currency.

Super Medals are used to purchase various items, such as the new Fireball Equipment, at the Trader Shop. It's worth mentioning that while F2P players can collect over 3,150 Super Medals, those with an Event Pass can gather over 5,000 of them.

An Event Pass for the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight is prized at INR ₹449, and purchasing it will reward you with 800 Ice Cubes. However, if you're unwilling to spend money on this pass, you can also get it for free. This article discusses how.

How to get a free Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event pass

1) Collect Play Points on the Google Play Store

Play Points (Image via Play Store)

The Google Play Store is one of the most reliable mediums for getting freebies for Clash of Clans. All you need to do is collect Play Points, the in-app token, on this digital store by completing the assigned tasks. These tasks include installing an application, using it for a few days, and eventually submitting reviews on the Google Play Store based on your experience.

Completing these tasks yields Play Points that can be cashed out or redeemed with the ongoing Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event's pass. However, note that some applications that the Google Play Store asks you to install can involve money wagering or be addictive.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Rewards (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is another trustworthy source of getting freebies in any title. The application features in-app tokens called Play credits that can be earned by participating in the in-app surveys. These surveys require answering simple and short questions and, in turn, reward you with Play credits.

You can also earn these tokens by writing about your experience in the application based on a visit you paid to a famous place. Upon meeting a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens and purchase an event pass for the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight.

3) Google Play Games offers

Google Play Games often announces offers that help players earn items at astoundingly discounted rates. Recently, there was an offer of INR ₹830 off on the first purchase of any game for PC players.

Although no such offers are currently live, you can keep an eye out for them.

Follow Sportskeeda's Clash of Clans section to stay updated on content related to the game.