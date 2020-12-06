How to get Free Fire Diamonds at a 100% bonus from Games Kharido: Step-by-step guide

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. Over time it has become a crucial aspect of the game as it is required by the users to purchase many of the in-game items like the gun skins, boxes, Elite Pass, and more. Its importance is underlined by the fact that users require the currency to change their IGN as well.

The users are required to purchase this in-game currency. However, for many of them, it is expensive. Hence they lookout for ways to obtain it at a bargain. Games Kharido is one of the means by which the users can receive a 100% bonus on the first diamond top-up.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to get a 100% bonus diamond top-up.

Getting Free Fire Diamonds at 100% bonus from Games Kharido

As mentioned earlier, Games Kharido provides the users with a 100% bonus on the first top-up. Here are the steps by which the players can purchase Free Fire diamonds at 100% from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the website of Games Kharido. Players can click on the link given below to visit the website.

Click here.

Step 2: Next, click on the "Free Fire" option and log in either via Facebook or Player ID.

Log in on the website

Step 3: The various top-up options would appear on the screen. Select the required amount of diamonds to purchase.

Top-up options

Step 4: Upon making a successful payment, the diamonds would soon be credited to the players' accounts.

Make a successful payment

Following are the top-up options available for the first-time purchase on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

The Indian users have three payment options available – PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

