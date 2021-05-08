How to get Free Fire diamonds from in-game top-up center in May 2021

Free Fire diamonds can be used to buy a variety of exclusive items in the game. However, the in-game currency isn't available for free, and players have to spend money to obtain it.
Free Fire diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center and various top-up websites. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can purchase diamonds from the in-game top-up center.
How to buy Free Fire diamonds via the in-game top-up center
Players can follow the steps provided below to acquire diamonds via the in-game top-up center in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Diamond" icon present at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Top-up options will appear on the screen. Players will have to choose the required number of diamonds they want to purchase.
Here are the costs of the diamonds:
- INR 80 – 100 diamonds
- INR 250 – 310 diamonds
- INR 400 – 520 diamonds
- INR 800 – 1060 diamonds
- INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds
- INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds
Step 3: After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to the player's Free Fire account.
Top-up event
Free Fire's developers often introduce top-up events that offer players certain rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.
The “Flame Draco Top Up” event is currently in Free Fire. Here are the rewards that players can get by purchasing diamonds through the event:
- Draco Cave Loot Box - Top up 100 diamonds
- Flame Draco backpack - Top up 500 diamonds
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.
