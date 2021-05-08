How to get Free Fire diamonds from in-game top-up center in May 2021

Free Fire diamonds can be used to buy a variety of exclusive items in the game. However, the in-game currency isn't available for free, and players have to spend money to obtain it.

Free Fire diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center and various top-up websites. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can purchase diamonds from the in-game top-up center.

How to buy Free Fire diamonds via the in-game top-up center

Players can follow the steps provided below to acquire diamonds via the in-game top-up center in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Diamond" icon present at the top of the screen.

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Top-up options will appear on the screen. Players will have to choose the required number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Here are the costs of the diamonds:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Top up options would appear on the screens

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to the player's Free Fire account.

Top-up event

Free Fire's developers often introduce top-up events that offer players certain rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

The “Flame Draco Top Up” event is currently in Free Fire. Here are the rewards that players can get by purchasing diamonds through the event:

Draco Cave Loot Box - Top up 100 diamonds

Flame Draco backpack - Top up 500 diamonds

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

