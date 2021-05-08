Create
How to get Free Fire diamonds from in-game top-up center in May 2021

Free Fire diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center as well as various top-up websites (Image via Sportskeeda)
Free Fire diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center as well as various top-up websites (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 52 min ago
Feature

Free Fire diamonds can be used to buy a variety of exclusive items in the game. However, the in-game currency isn't available for free, and players have to spend money to obtain it.

Free Fire diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center and various top-up websites. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can purchase diamonds from the in-game top-up center.

How to buy Free Fire diamonds via the in-game top-up center

Players can follow the steps provided below to acquire diamonds via the in-game top-up center in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Diamond" icon present at the top of the screen.

Click on the "Diamond" icon
Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Top-up options will appear on the screen. Players will have to choose the required number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Here are the costs of the diamonds:

  • INR 80 – 100 diamonds
  • INR 250 – 310 diamonds
  • INR 400 – 520 diamonds
  • INR 800 – 1060 diamonds
  • INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds
  • INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds
Top up options would appear on the screens
Top up options would appear on the screens

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to the player's Free Fire account.

Top-up event

Free Fire's developers often introduce top-up events that offer players certain rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

The “Flame Draco Top Up” event is currently in Free Fire. Here are the rewards that players can get by purchasing diamonds through the event:

  • Draco Cave Loot Box - Top up 100 diamonds
  • Flame Draco backpack - Top up 500 diamonds

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Published 54 min ago
Garena Free Fire
