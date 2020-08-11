There are a wide variety of items like costumes, skins and bundles that players can buy in Free Fire. However, players would have to use diamonds, which is the in-game currency, to make such transactions in the battle royale game.

Diamonds in Free Fire are not cheap, and players would have to spend a considerable amount of money on them. However, buying diamonds for items in a game is not a feasible option for every player. This is why they are frequently on the lookout for ways to get them for free.

One of the few methods through which players can easily obtain diamonds is the use of GPT sites. Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT sites in the world at the moment.

In this article, we will talk about how you can get Free Fire diamonds using Swagbucks.

How to get Free Fire diamonds using Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT websites in the world

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT website that is trusted and used by millions of people worldwide. It requires you to complete various tasks like surveys and quizzes to earn SB. The cash-out option varies according to the region.

You can generally use SB to get a Google Play Store Giftcard or voucher that can, in turn, be utilised for the purchase of diamonds in Free Fire. You can also use PayPal money as a cash-out option, which can then be used to buy diamonds.

How to use Swagbucks

Several rewards that can be redeemed

You can follow the steps given below to get diamonds using Swagbucks.

Step 1: Visit the Swagbucks website. You can also click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don’t have an account, create one.

Ways to earn SB

Step 3: Complete various tasks to earn SB.

Step 4: After earning enough SB, click on the ‘Redeem your SB’ button present on the left side of the screen.

Step 5: Select the required reward to be redeemed and click on the 'Redeem' button.

Several other GPT sites, like PrizeRebel and GrabPoints, can also be used to obtain Free Fire diamonds for free.