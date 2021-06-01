How to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass in June 2021

The Free Fire Elite Pass is a tier-based system where players can obtain exclusive rewards based on their performance.

A new Elite Pass is released in the game every month, bringing a series of rewards such as costumes and skins. To obtain these rewards, players must earn a specific number of badges. This can be done by completing daily and weekly missions.

The Season 37 Elite Pass, called “Evil Enchanted,” has been released in the game today, i.e., June 1st.

There are two paid versions of the pass in Free Fire: the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Players can purchase them for 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy the new Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should open the game and click on the Elite Pass icon.

Click on the "Elite Pass" option

Step 2: They should then click on the “Upgrade” option as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Upgrade button

Step 3: The paid versions of the Elite Pass Season 37 will appear. Players must select the preferred variant and click on the button right under it.

Choose the required version

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up asking players to confirm the purchase. Diamonds will be deducted from the player's account after a successful purchase.

How to get diamonds in Free Fire

In-game top-up center

Players should follow these steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should click on the “Diamond” icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Players must select their preferred top-up.

Step 3: Once the payment is made, the diamonds will be credited to the player's Free Fire account.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

