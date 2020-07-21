How to get free gun skins in PUBG Mobile Season 14

Skins have become an integral part of PUBG Mobile, which offers you a variety of options. These skins are usually visually enchanting and appealing. They, however, have zero influence on the gameplay, but you still desire them.

You usually need to spend UC to get these items. However, many of you wish to obtain such skins for free, as getting UC sometimes means spending real money, which might be costly. In this article, we will discuss several ways in which you can get various gun skins for free in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

How to get gun skins for free in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile

#1 Redeem codes

Redeem codes provide an opportunity to get various exclusive weapon skins for free in PUBG Mobile. These codes usually have a usage limit, so only a limited number of players can utilise them. Also, often, the items that you get by using redeem codes are for a stipulated duration, i.e. they are not permanent.

Click here for a list of all redeem codes in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

#2 Royal Pass

Royale Pass Season 14

Advertisement

The free variant of the Royale Pass also offers various skins, including guns. You can get the ‘M16A4 Sharktooth’ at RP 50 in the current season’s royale pass. Not only this, but there is also the ‘Fatal Cry Parachute’ at RP 30.

#3 Events

Complete challenges under various events

Various events are added in PUBG Mobile frequently, which provide multiple skins for completing specific tasks. For example, in the recent ‘Spark the Flame’ event, you will be rewarded with a ‘Hot Pizza - UZI’ and ‘Hot Pizza - Scar-L’ just for surviving long enough in classic matches.

These are some ways to get gun skins for free in PUBG Mobile. You can also try to earn free UC using these methods to purchase skins.