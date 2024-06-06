How to get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go Martian Treasures Dig Event

If you manage to get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go, it will be easier for you to complete the Martian Treasures Dig Event, which arrived in this highly social title on June 6, 2024. The community is extremely excited to grab all the rewards this inclusion offers. This event has 25 milestones, each providing amazing rewards for achieving them.

While you can get more details regarding the Martian Treasures Dig event in our previous article, this one focuses on how to get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go.

Some ways to get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go Martian Treasures Dig Event

Scopely has provided plenty of ways to help you get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go. However, you need to be aware of what you need to do if you want to complete the event without spending real money.

Here's how to get the guns for free:

Quick Wins

You can get Laser Guns by completing Quick Wins (Image via Scopely)

Quick Wins is the easiest way to get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go. Scopely presents three simple tasks for players every day. You can complete tasks like upgrading Landmarks, performing heists or Shutdowns, or landing on specific tiles to earn tokens that will help you go farther in the weekly progression paths and earn rewards.

Completing Quick Wins also gets you a few event-exclusive tokens whenever special inclusions like Martian Treasures Dig are live. Completing them can help you earn around 12 Laser Guns for free during this event.

Completing events and tournaments

Mars Metropolis is the current event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

You can also complete daily solo events and tournaments for incredible rewards. They require you to earn specific points to complete milestones and earn rewards. On the other hand, you can carry out Shutdowns and Heists to collect points to complete the milestones in the daily tournaments and earn rewards.

Whenever the timing of these regular events and competitions aligns with the schedule of special events, they offer the events' exclusive tokens (Laser Guns in this case) as rewards for completing different milestones.

In-game store

You can also get free Laser Guns in Monopoly Go from the in-game stores. It offers a free gift box every eight hours. Open this during the Martian Treasures Dig event, and you will stand a chance to win a certain number Laser Guns for free.

