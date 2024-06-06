Monopoly Go Martian Treasure Dig event: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monopoly Go Martian Treasure Dig event will be live in a few hours (per the time of writing) and the community is extremely excited to grab the amazing rewards this event offers. As predicted by our daily event schedule, arriving on June 6, 2024, this four-day dig event is another attempt from the developer to increase your chances of earning amazing rewards.
This article talks about all the rewards you can get from the Monopoly Go Martian Treasure Dig event and helps you prepare for the event ahead of its launch.
Monopoly Go Martian Treasure Dig event schedule, milestone, and rewards
The Monopoly Go Martian Treasure Dig event arrives on June 6, 2024, and will be live until June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024), depending on the time zone. You must gather enough pickaxe (event-exclusive) tokens to unearth the lost treasures with Sophie and earn rewards.
There are 25 milestones in the latest dig event of the Making Music Season and you must dig up specific treasures of different sizes and shapes to complete these milestones. Use the tokens to dig the small squares to check if there is a treasure under them.
Here are all the milestones of the Monopoly Go Martian Treasure Dig event and their rewards:
- First milestone: 50 free dice rolls
- Seconds milestone: In-game Cash
- Third milestone: 100 free dice rolls
- Fourth milestone: Two-star Sticker Pack
- Fifth milestone: 150 free dice rolls
- Sixth milestone: Five Pickaxe tokens + in-game Cash
- Seventh milestone: 175 free dice rolls
- Eighth milestone: Three-star sticker pack
- Ninth milestone: 200 free dice roll
- Tenth milestone: In-game Cash
- 11th milestone: Martian Runners Shield Skin
- 12th milestone: 250 free dice
- 13th milestone: Four-star Sticker Pack
- 14th milestone: Ten Pickaxe tokens + in-game Cash
- 15th milestone: 300 free dice rolls
- 16th milestone: 1K free dice rolls + five-star Sticker Pack
- 17th milestone: In-game Cash
- 18th milestone: 150 free dice rolls
- 19th milestone: 17 Pickaxe Tokens + in-game Cash + three-star Sticker Pack
- 20th milestone: Peg-E Rover board piece tokens
- 21st milestone: 250 free dice rolls
- 22nd milestone: Four-star Sticker Pack
- 23rd milestone: 400 free dice rolls
- 24th milestone: In-game Cash
- 25th milestone: In-game Cash + 3K free dice rolls + Wild Sticker
Unlike other Monopoly Go events, you don't need to reach a certain number of points to unlock these rewards.
