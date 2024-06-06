Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 6, 2024

Monopoly Go daily events for June 6, 2024, focus on helping the tycoons with their progress. There are plenty of amazing events scheduled for today, but the community is most excited to participate in the Martian Treasure Dig Event. Participating in the daily events and tournaments and completing them is the best way to increase your chances in the upcoming Dig Event.

This article details the schedule of all Monopoly Go daily events arriving in the game today.

Monopoly Go daily events for June 6, 2024

Mega Heist is a great opportunity to earn impressive rewards. (Image via Scopely)

Scopely, the developer has put some events in the schedule today that will bring a lot of in-game cash and more rewards. Check out the event schedule and log in to the game on time to enjoy such amazing rewards.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (30 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 PM and will last until 11:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

While these are the Monopoly Go daily events, there are some daily solo events and tournaments that provide even more interesting rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments

Making Music is the ongoing Monopoly Go season. (Image via Scopely)

The daily events and tournaments are crucial to help you earn better rewards that can pave your path to riches. The new Monopoly Making Music season is also bringing plenty of special events constantly.

Here are all the Monopoly Go daily solo events and tournaments, and more scheduled for today:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the sticker collection event that will run all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the sticker collection event that will run all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Martian Treasure Dig Event: The Martian Treasure Dig Event is starting on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024, depending on the time zone).

The Martian Treasure Dig Event is starting on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024, depending on the time zone). Mars Metropolis : In the Mars Metropolis solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab tokens and earn points. These points can, in turn, be used to complete milestones and obtain rewards. This event began on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will be around until June 8, 2024.

: In the Mars Metropolis solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab tokens and earn points. These points can, in turn, be used to complete milestones and obtain rewards. This event began on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will be around until June 8, 2024. Rover Rally: Rover Rally is a daily tournament. Here, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 7, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events yesterday (June 6, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Cash Grab (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Builder Bash (1 hour)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

