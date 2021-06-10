How to get free legendary emote and car skin in Free Fire before 15th June

Garena Free Fire has many cosmetic options for players, including skins and bundles. Moreover, tons of new content is routinely released by the developers. Although many of these enticing items don't influence gameplay, they are a huge draw for users.

To acquire many of these items, users must spend diamonds. Sometimes, the developers introduce these exclusive items as part of the top-up event rewards, where they can be obtained by purchasing in-game currency.

As a result of the Free Fire x McLaren collaboration, players can expect plenty of new cosmetics. The McLaren top up event has added an emote and car skin to the game.

Here is a guide on how to get them in Garena Free Fire.

How to get exclusive car skin and emote in Free Fire

Win and Chill emote in Free Fire

The McLaren P1 - Helios Car Skin, Win, and Chill emote are part of the new McLaren Top up event, which began on June 8th, 2021. It will come to an end on June 15th, 2021. Interestingly, the car skin boosts acceleration and reduces damage.

During this time, players have the perfect opportunity to acquire some of the exclusive rewards by purchasing a given number of diamonds.

They will need to top up 200 diamonds for the car skin, while the emote requires 500 diamonds. These rewards are technically free as players only need to purchase in-game currency and not spend it to obtain them. However, they are required to spend real money to get the diamonds.

The event provides a win-win situation for users to top up diamonds regularly as the rewards offer a much better value for the diamonds.

Users can follow the steps given below to collect the rewards after purchasing the given number of diamonds.

Step 1: Open the events section by tapping on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Under the events tab, select ‘McLaren Top Up.’

McLaren Top up event

Step 3: Press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

