How to use rewards redemption site for Free Fire redeem codes this month

Free Fire players often rely on redeem codes to acquire exclusive in-game items since diamonds, the in-game currency, are too expensive for them to purchase. Usually, these codes are released through the game's official social media handles during celebrations or specific events.

Garena has set up a dedicated website to allow players to use Free Fire redeem codes. However, many new users are unaware of how to use them in the game.

Here is a guide that players can follow to use the rewards redemption site to obtain their rewards.

A step-by-step guide to using Free Fire redeem codes from the rewards redemption site

The steps for using the Free Fire redeem code have been listed below:

Step 1: As mentioned earlier, users should first go to the rewards redemption website. The link has been given below:

Rewards redemption site of Free Fire: Click here

Log in using the preferred method

Step 2: Next, players must log in using their preferred method. They are as follows:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Enter the code and click confirm

Step 3: After the players log in, they must enter the redeem code. Following that, they must click on "Confirm."

Step 4: When redemption is successful, a dialog box will appear on their screens confirming it.

Items will be delivered to the player's Free Fire accounts within one day, which can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Also, guest users will be unable to redeem the code and might want to link their ID to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Common errors faced by players during the redemption process

Free Fire redeem codes have an expiry and will show an error when players try to use them

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Players who attempt to use a code that isn't intended for their region will encounter this error.

"Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

There is a time limit for redemption codes, and once this has been crossed, the given error will likely be displayed. The same error will also be encountered by users when they have already used the code.

Regardless of the case, there is no possible way to evade either of these errors.

