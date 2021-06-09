Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, monthly earnings, and more revealed

Ajay Saini, aka Jonty Gaming, is an Indian professional Free Fire player who represents Team Elite. The team secured a second-place finish in the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 and the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2020.

Jonty Gaming also runs a popular YouTube channel that boasts more than 2.9 million subscribers and 173 million views.

This article looks at Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played 16453 squad games and has secured 6339 victories, making his win rate 38.52%. He eliminated 54434 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.38 in this mode.

The Free Fire pro has also played 2070 duo matches and has won on 502 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.25%. With 6685 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Jonty Gaming has played 4778 solo matches and has triumphed in 699 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.62%. He racked up 14340 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.52 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played 330 ranked squad games this season and has won on 73 occasions, translating to a win rate of 22.12%. He has 1248 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.86.

The content creator has 6 Booyahs in the 49 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 12.24%. He eliminated 172 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has also played 63 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, making his win rate 3.17%. He has 212 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming’s earnings

Jonty Gaming’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $2.2K and $35.9K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is between $26.9K and $430.3K.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming started his journey as a content creator back in November 2018. He now has more than 360 videos on his YouTube channel.

The channel's subscriber count grew from almost 970k to 2.9 million in just a year.

Readers can use this link to visit Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Jonty Gaming’s social media handle

Here are the links to Jonty Gaming's official social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Jonty Gaming also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

