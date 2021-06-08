Free Fire OB28 patch notes: Revival system changes and new character buffs explained

As developers of Free Fire regularly introduce new updates, the game has been among the leading mobile battle royale titles for a while now. The constant addition of features has helped to keep the player base engaged and attract new players. The latest Free Fire OB28 is set to go live, and multiple changes will be made to improve the experience.

Two of the fundamental changes introduced in the update are the nerfing of the revival points and improvement in the abilities of some of the characters.

New changes in Free Fire OB28 update

Revival Point changes

Time to capture the revival point: 33s

Revival Point cooldown: 180s

Revival Points per game: 8

The revival points were added in the Free Fire OB26 update, it was made available on all the maps in the OB27 update, including rank mode. One of the significant concerns among the players was the ease of reviving their dead teammates, which made it easier for teams to use revival points to earn more rank points.

In the OB28 update, the developers have increased the revival points' difficulty. The time to capture the point has been increased by more than 100% to 33 seconds. This means players will have to stay without cover for a while now, making them easy targets.

Moreover, the increased cooldown of a revival point to 180 seconds will make it challenging for players to use the same point repeatedly. Additionally, there has been an overall reduction in the number of revival points.

Character buffs

In the OB27 Free Fire update, the developers reworked and improved the abilities of some of the older characters to bring them back to prominence. In this update, some of the characters have received a buff. The list of characters along with their changed abilities have been listed below.

Paloma

Arms Dealing: 45/60/75/90/105/120 ammo will not take up storage space.

Earlier, Paloma was avoided by the players; its ability was restricted only to the AR ammunition. However, the developers have removed this bottleneck as any type of ammo will not take up space.

Clu

Tracing Steps improved

Scan radius: 50/55/60/65/70/75m

Scan duration: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s

Cooldown: 75/72/69/66/63/60s

Sharing enemy position to the team from skill level 4 ->1

Clu has an active ability called Tracing Steps which allows the character to see opponents that are not proning within 30 meters. The character wasn’t a favorite with players due to the limited radius of the scan. But now its radius and duration have been increased making it a viable option for players in the squad.

Laura

Sharpshooter: Accuracy increases to 10/13/17/22/28/35% when scoped in.

Laura has only received a minor buff in the update, which makes the players a bit more accurate. However, this can make a significant difference.

