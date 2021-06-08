Free Fire OB28 update: Kar98K, M1917 and other gun balances explained

The Free Fire OB28 update brings an array of new features to the game, including a new character, a mini UZI, and ice grenades.

Players will only be able to test the new features when the ongoing maintenance break is over.

This update also introduces numerous buffs and nerfs to weapons to ensure that the game is competitive and balanced.

This article explains the gun balance changes in the Free Fire OB28 update.

Free Fire OB28 gun balances

Here is a list of firearms that have been adjusted in the Free Fire OB28 update:

M1917

Minimum damage: 45

Effective Range: +25%

Before this update, the M1917 performed relatively poorly in mid-range combat. As a result, the gun's damage and range stats have been buffed. It is now a good choice for the Clash Squad mode.

Kord

Accuracy: +28%

Rate of fire in Machine Gun Mode: +25%

Damage Multiplier to Gloo Wall, Oil Barrel, and Vehicles: +120%

The Kord was released in the OB27 update, but it couldn't keep up with other LMGs in the game due to its low rate of fire and accuracy. These inefficiencies outweighed the weapon's decent damage and range stats.

The developers have now opted to increase the Kord's accuracy and rate of fire to make it more powerful.

M60

Damage Machine Gun Mode: +5

Damage Multiplier to Gloo Wall, Oil Barrel, and Vehicles: +60%

The M60 is another LMG that received an adjustment in the OB28 update.

The developers have slightly increased the weapon's damage rate in the machine gun mode. The mode is automatically activated when players are crouching or proning.

Kar98k

Damage to Arms and Legs: +25%

Damage to Body: -10%

Armor Penetration: +40%

The Kar98K is a sniper that has relatively decent stats. However, these pale in comparison to ARs like the SKS, the SVD and the Woodpecker. These weapons can be used more efficiently in long-range encounters.

To make the Kar98k a more viable option, the developers have increased its damage and armor penetration.

