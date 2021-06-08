Free Fire OB28 update size for Android and iOS devices: How many MB will it be?

The Free Fire OB28 patch notes have finally been released. The highly anticipated update will be available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store later today. Android users can also download it via APK and OBB files.

The Free Fire servers have been taken down for maintenance and will be restored at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Players will not be able to access the game until the servers are restored.

What is the size of the Free Fire OB28 update on Android and iOS devices?

The size of the Free Fire OB28 update for Android devices is 425 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the update for iOS devices is 750-800 MB.

Players who sign in to the game between June 9th, 4 AM IST and June 14th, 3:59 AM IST will receive 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers as log-in rewards.

These will have to be manually claimed from the Events Tab > Update for Rewards.

How Android users can download the Free Fire OB28 update

Android users can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB28 update from the Google Play Store once it is available:

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire. They can also use this link to visit the game’s page on the digital store.

Step 2: They should then tap on the ‘Update’ button. The patch will be downloaded on their device soon.

How iOS users can download the Free Fire OB28 update

iOS users can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB28 update from the Apple App Store once it is available:

Step 1: Players must first open the Apple App Store.

Step 2: They should then click on the profile icon.

Step 3: Players must navigate through the pending updates and click on the update button beside Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh