How to play Free Fire OB28 update on PC using emulators

Free Fire has steadily evolved with every update, establishing itself as one of the top mobile games. The game is ranked among some of the most played titles on mobile platforms worldwide.

Free Fire OB28 has just been released on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Several features have been added for the players to enjoy. However, the maintenance break implies that the game's servers will not be available until 6:00 PM IST.

Due to the game's popularity, some users wish to play it on their PCs. They can use any of the emulators available on the internet for this purpose. Here is a step-by-step guide for playing the Free Fire OB28 version on PC using BlueStacks, one of the most popular options.

A step-by-step guide to playing Free Fire OB28 version on PC via BlueStacks

BlueStacks is among the most prominent emulators present, and it offers users an extensive range of features, including multiple instances, smart controls, macros, eco mode, and more.

Steps to download and install Free Fire on BlueStacks:

Step 1: Players must download BlueStacks on their PC and install it.

(It can be downloaded from its website. Clicking here will redirect the users.)

Step 2: Users should log in to their Google Accounts and open the Play Store on the emulator.

Players must search for Free Fire using the search bar

Step 3: Next, players must search for “Free Fire” using the search bar and tap on the “Install” button.

Users finally need to click on the "Install" button

The game will soon be downloaded and installed on BlueStacks. Players can then log in to their Free Fire account to enjoy playing.

Users must note that they will only be able to access the game after the maintenance break ends.

Minimum requirements for BlueStacks

Bluestack's official website states the following about the minimum requirements for the emulator:

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM. (Note that having 2GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

