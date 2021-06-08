Top 5 features coming with Free Fire OB28 APK update for Android

Garena has officially released the patch notes for the Free Fire OB28 update, which is set to be rolled out later today (June 8th, 2021).

Like the previous patches, this update will introduce exciting features such as a new character, pet and weapons. It will also polish the existing features of the game via character and weapon balances.

Players are eagerly awaiting the release of the latest version of Free Fire. They will be able to download the update from the App Store or Google Play Store once it is available. As of now, the servers are out for maintenance. They will once again be accessible at 6:00 PM IST.

This article lists out five of the best features of the upcoming Free Fire OB28 update.

Also read: How to get free rewards in Free Fire OB28 update

5 best features of the Free Fire OB28 update

#1 New character - D-Bee

D-Bee in Free Fire (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

A new character named D-Bee will be making its way into Garena Free Fire with the OB28 update. He will have an ability called “Bullet Beats.”

When players are firing while moving, this ability will increase their movement speed and accuracy by 5/7/9/11/13/15% and 10/13/17/22/28/35%, respectively (at the different character levels).

#2 New pet - Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie in Free Fire (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

Dr. Beanie is a pet that was previously available on the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. It is set to make its way into the game today.

The official in-game description of the pet reads:

“Did someone call a Doctor?”

Dr. Beanie’s ability will increase the movement speed of the player by a specific percentage while they are in the crouch position.

#3 Adjustment in the revival points

This change is one of the best features of the Free Fire OB28 update.

Before the update, reviving teammates using revival points was a little too easy. Hence, the following adjustments have been made to ensure that the process of revival becomes more challenging:

Time to capture the revival point: 14s ->33s

->33s Revival Point cooldown: 150s ->180s.

->180s. Revival Points per game: 9 ->8

Also read: Why is Free Fire not working today? OB28 update maintenance details explained

#4 Character balancing

Similar to the OB27 update, several characters have been balanced in the OB28 version of Free Fire. They are as follows:

Paloma: Arms Dealing

Paloma's ability will now work on all ammo types except the 40mm. With her ability, 45/60/75/90/105/120 ammunition will not take any space in the bag.

Clu: Tracing Steps

Clu's ability is set to receive significant improvements in the Free Fire OB28 update. Here are the changes, according to the official patch notes:

Scan Radius: 30/35/40/40/45/50m- >50/55/60/65/70/75m

>50/55/60/65/70/75m Scan Duration: 5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s- >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s

>5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s CD: 50 s-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s

s-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s Enemy positions are shared with teammates at level 4 ->1

Laura: Sharpshooter

Laura’s ability will also receive a buff in the Free Fire OB28 update. Using this ability, the accuracy of the player will increase by 10/13/17/22/28/35% while they are scoped in.

#5 Clash Squad changes

A new rank called “Grandmaster" will be added to Free Fire's Clash Squad mode with the OB28 update.

The top 1000 players from the Heroic tier will be promoted to this rank. The exact specifics are as follows:

Grandmaster I: Top 1 - 100 players.

Grandmaster II: Top 101 - 300 players.

Grandmaster III: Top 301 - 1000 players.

Players who achieve a rank of Gold III and above will receive the Golden M1014 as a reward.

The new Free Fire ranked season will begin tomorrow, i.e., June 9th, 2021, and will end on August 5th, 2021.

Apart from these, there are several other exciting features that will arrive in Free Fire, including the Pet Rumble mode, the Ice Grenade and more.

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the Free Fire OB28 update.

Also read: The 'Server will be ready soon' Free Fire error: All you need to know about OB28 update maintenance break

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh