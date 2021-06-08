How to get free rewards in Free Fire OB28 update

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB28 update will finally be making its way into the game today.

A maintenance break has been scheduled ahead of the update's release. Here are the timings for the break, as revealed by the developers:

Start time: June 8th, at 9:30 AM IST

End time: June 8th, at 6:00 PM IST

When the maintenance period ends, players will be able to enjoy the latest version of Free Fire with all its new features.

Players will also receive a series of rewards for logging in to the game in a specific time period.

Also read: The 'Server will be ready soon' Free Fire error: All you need to know about OB28 update maintenance break

Steps to obtain free rewards in the Garena Free Fire OB28 update

Teaser of "Update for Rewards"

The teaser for “Update for Rewards” is available in the “Events” section of Free Fire. The event will take place from June 9th at 4 AM IST to June 14th at 3:59 AM IST.

Players who download the new update between the given time period will receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers as login rewards.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim these rewards:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” icon which is located on the right side of the main lobby.

Click on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 2: They can then navigate through the “Events” tab and click on the “Update for Rewards” option.

Step 3: Players will be able to find a “Claim” button in this section from June 9th onwards. When the button becomes available, they can click on it to obtain the rewards.

Features of the Free Fire OB28 update

Here are some of the features that are set to arrive in Free Fire with the OB28 update:

New character: D-Bee

New pet: Dr. Beanie

New grenade – Ice Grenade

New weapon - Mini UZI

Clash Squad Season 7 starts June 9th

Weapon balance: M191, Kord, M60, and Kar98K

Character balance: Paloma, Clu, Laura

Readers can tap here to read the complete patch notes.

Also read: When will Garena Free Fire OB28 version open today? Release time, update details, and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh