When will Free Fire OB28 version open today? Release time, update details, and more

It has been announced that Free Fire will launch its new update, OB28, today, i.e., June 8th. The developers are bringing in this update after the tremendous success of the OB27 version.

There will be many features implemented in the quick-paced battle royale title for the players to enjoy.

The new content will include changes to the settings UI, a new character, a new weapon, and more. In addition, players will be able to directly update it via the Google Play Store/Apple App Store.

This article provides details of the maintenance, release time, and more.

All details about the Free Fire OB28 version

Maintenance

Similar to all the other updates, the servers of Free Fire will be under maintenance. During this time, players will not be able to access the game and will face an error message.

The exact timings for it are as follows:

Start time: June 8th, at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: June 8th, at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

Once the break ends, they can play the game and enjoy all the new aspects.

Expected release time

The Free Fire OB28 version will likely be made available a few hours after maintenance starts.

Judging by the time of the previous updates, the download for it might start somewhere between 10:00 AM IST and 12:00 PM IST on the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Other details

Rewards that the players will be able to claim

After updating the game, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers will be available as login rewards between June 9th and June 13th. Below are the steps to claim them:

After opening the game, users may click on the “Calendar” icon.

In the “Events” section, they can press the “Update for rewards” tab.

Once the event starts, a “Claim” button will be made available next to the respective reward.

