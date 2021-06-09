Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more in June 2021

Sarfraj is otherwise known in the Indian Free Fire community by his YouTube channel, Helping Gamer. The player is known for his informative videos centered around the game.

Currently, he boasts more than 6.45 million subscribers and 388 million views in total. This article looks at Helping Gamer’s in-game stats and other details.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has contested in 6800 squad games and has outperformed his foes in 1128, resulting in a win rate of 16.58%. In the process, he has eliminated 15322 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.70. Also, he has 4319 headshots with a ratio of 28.19%.

The streamer has won 186 of the 2880 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 6.45%. With 5477 kills and 1265 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03 and a headshot rate of 23.10%.

The content creator has played 2757 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 170 of those, approximating a win rate of 6.16%. He has 4717 frags and secured 1195 headshots at a K/D ratio of 11.82 with a headshot percentage of 25.33.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has one Booyah in 11 ranked squad matches, equating to a win percentage of 9.09%. He has registered 11 kills, and five of those have been headshots. This adds up to a K/D ratio of 1.10 and a headshot percentage of 45.45%.

Sarfraj has featured in eight duo matches and has eliminated 12 foes in them for a K/D ratio of 1.50. In addition, he has bagged six headshots, precisely with a 50% headshot rate.

The internet star has played 32 solo games and is yet to win a match but has 49 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.53. Eight of the kills have been with headshots, converting to a headshot ratio of 16.33%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer channel started back in April 2018 and later switched to creating content around Free Fire about a year later. Since then, he has uploaded 687 videos.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here is the link to his Instagram handle: Click here

