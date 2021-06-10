OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, monthly earnings, and more revealed

The popularity of Free Fire has opened the doors for players to take up content creation and streaming.

OP Vincenzo is a well-known YouTuber who plays in the Middle East region and is famous for his highlights and montages. He recently crossed the 6 million mark. And in the last 30 days, he has gained 150k subscribers and 9.73 million views combined.

This article looks at OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

OP Vincenco’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has been featured in 21319 squad games and has bettered his foes on 3533 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 16.57%. He has eliminated 76177 competitors and retained a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The player has 299 first-place finishes in 1727 duo matches, approximating a win percentage of 17.31%. With 5058 kills, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Lastly, the content creator has 1152 solo games against his name and remained unbeaten in 103 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 8.94%. OP Vincenzo has 2867 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has 44 Booyahs in 585 ranked squad games, corresponding to a win percentage of 7.52%. He has registered 2261 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

The YouTuber has participated in nine duo matches but is yet to triumph in a single game. He has secured 25 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Vincenzo's estimated earnings

As reported by Social Blade, Vincenzo's monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be in the range of $2.4K - $38.9K. At the same time, the approximations for the yearly earnings are expected to be around $29.2K - $467.3K.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo started his YouTube journey back in December 2018. And since then, he has regularly churned out content around the fast-paced battle royale title. He has accumulated more than 6.1 million subscribers and over 403 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Users can click this link to head to his Instagram handle.

