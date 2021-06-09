New Rampage Legion event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Rampage Legion is a new event offered by the developers featuring multiple exclusive bundles as the grand prize. The new event commenced on June 9th and will draw to an end on June 15th.
Several events around Rampage 3.0 have already begun in the Free Fire, including a new check-in event. It offers various items, comprising characters and skins, for a limited time.
This article provides users with an overview of the latest event in Free Fire.
How to obtain rewards from the Rampage Legion event in Free Fire
During this event, users will have to spend diamonds to stand a chance of winning various grand prizes. The single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a set of 6 spins (5+1) will set the players back by 100 diamonds.
Additionally, players are guaranteed to receive a grand prize of their choice after 120 spins, i.e., 2000 diamonds if users make 5+1 spins.
Here is the complete list of items that they can obtain from the Rampage Legion event in Garena Free Fire.
Grand Prize
- Hunger Strike Bundle
- Venom Touch Bundle
- Plague Phantom Bundle
- Famine Felon Bundle
Normal Rewards
- Resupply Map
- Bonfire
- Bounty Token
- Pet Food
- 50x Memory Fragments (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragments (Maro)
- 50x Memory Fragments (Shirou)
- 50x Memory Fragments (Skyler)
- 50x Universal Fragments
- AI Gun Box
- Demolitionist Gun Box
- Bumblebee Gun Box
- Evil Pumpkin AK Box
- Hellfire M4A1 AK Box
- Hellfire M4A1 Box
- Wilderness Hunter UMP Box
- Moon Famas Box
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Yellow Dash
- Infestation
- Day of Death banner
- THE banner
- Devine parachute
- Sunlight surfboard
- Hunger surfboard
- Final Catastrophe backpack
- Gloo Wall – Death Guardian
The steps to participate in the event have been given below:
Step 1: First, users must click on the calendar icon on the screen’s left size.
Step 2: Then, they can select the “Rampage Legion” section under the news tab.
Step 3: Users have to press the “Go To” button to visit the event’s interface.
Step 4: They can then tap on the preferred type of spin. A dialog box will appear, and they have to confirm the purchase to draw a reward.
