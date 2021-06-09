New Rampage Legion event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Rampage Legion is a new event offered by the developers featuring multiple exclusive bundles as the grand prize. The new event commenced on June 9th and will draw to an end on June 15th.

Several events around Rampage 3.0 have already begun in the Free Fire, including a new check-in event. It offers various items, comprising characters and skins, for a limited time.

This article provides users with an overview of the latest event in Free Fire.

How to obtain rewards from the Rampage Legion event in Free Fire

The Rampage event will be available till June 15th

During this event, users will have to spend diamonds to stand a chance of winning various grand prizes. The single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a set of 6 spins (5+1) will set the players back by 100 diamonds.

Additionally, players are guaranteed to receive a grand prize of their choice after 120 spins, i.e., 2000 diamonds if users make 5+1 spins.

Here is the complete list of items that they can obtain from the Rampage Legion event in Garena Free Fire.

The prize pool includes numerous exclusive bundles

Grand Prize

Hunger Strike Bundle

Venom Touch Bundle

Plague Phantom Bundle

Famine Felon Bundle

Normal Rewards

Resupply Map

Bonfire

Bounty Token

Pet Food

50x Memory Fragments (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragments (Maro)

50x Memory Fragments (Shirou)

50x Memory Fragments (Skyler)

50x Universal Fragments

AI Gun Box

Demolitionist Gun Box

Bumblebee Gun Box

Evil Pumpkin AK Box

Hellfire M4A1 AK Box

Hellfire M4A1 Box

Wilderness Hunter UMP Box

Moon Famas Box

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Yellow Dash

Infestation

Day of Death banner

THE banner

Devine parachute

Sunlight surfboard

Hunger surfboard

Final Catastrophe backpack

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

The steps to participate in the event have been given below:

Players first have to tap on the calendar icon

Step 1: First, users must click on the calendar icon on the screen’s left size.

Choose the “News” tab

Step 2: Then, they can select the “Rampage Legion” section under the news tab.

Press the “Go To” button

Step 3: Users have to press the “Go To” button to visit the event’s interface.

Step 4: They can then tap on the preferred type of spin. A dialog box will appear, and they have to confirm the purchase to draw a reward.

