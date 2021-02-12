How to get free Lunar New Year Crates in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games of recent time.

The game has made its mark since its release. The game has both battle royale and multiplayer mode, which gives the player various states in the same game.

The game gives different skins, gifts, and crates to its users on other occasions to make it more interesting. Some can be unlocked by completing tasks in the game, and some need to be purchased.

Since yesterday, the game is offering Lunar New Year Crates. Players can buy crates. However, one can also get free crates by completing specific tasks.

Step by Step guide to get free Lunar New Year Crates in Garena COD Mobile

Players can get some excellent skins and other things from Lunar New Year crates. The following is a step-by-step guide on how one can get those crates.

Step 1: Open the game and Click on 'EVENTS' on the main screen.

COD Mobile main screen

Advertisement

Step 2: There will be four sections here - 'Fight For Humanity,' 'FEATURED,' 'SEASONAL,' and 'DAILY.' Click on 'FEATURED.'

COD Mobile EVENTS

Step 3: Go to the 'Year of the Ox' section.

Year of the OX

Step 4: Find 10 different tasks. After completing each task, the game will reward points with which the player needs to progress.

After progressing to a specific level of the journey, the game will reward the players with crates.

Lunar Crates COD Mobile

Advertisement

Players can get 'AK-47 - Year of OX', 'Axe - Quartz,' 'Knife - Quartz,' 'MW11 - Quartz', 'SMRS - Quartz,' 'FHJ-18 - Quartz', 'Sticky Grenade - Quartz,' 'Flashbang Grenade - Quartz' and many more from these crates.

This will be available until the 18th of February. However, players can buy the same crates from the store. The offer will be open until March 3rd.

Players can follow this video for more ideas: