How to get free NC for PUBG New State in India

PUBG New State is a brand new addition to the battle royale genre on leading app stores. The Krafton developer title offers the best-in-class survival experience along with top-notch graphics. As expected, the developers have added a special in-game currency for players to unlock various items.

This currency is called NC and is purchasable with real cash. Players can use NC currency to purchase survivor passes and open crates. It will help players get their hands on many of the mythic and legendary items in the game. However, many players cannot afford to purchase NC.

This article discusses some easy tips on how to get free NC for PUBG New State for players in India.

Ways to get free NC for PUBG New State

1) Google Opinion Rewards:

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the simplest methods to get free in-game currency in PUBG New State. The app offers real money to its users upon completion of various surveys. Players looking to get free NC in PUBG New State can download this app for free from leading app stores.

While the application's interface is quite easy to understand, there are irregularities in the surveys offered to users. Players can redeem the collected cash to purchase NC from the in-game NC store of PUBG New State.

2) Participate in giveaways:

PUBG New State giveaways (Image via Youtube)

There are lots of YouTubers and Facebook pages hosting regular giveaways of NC. Players can participate in these giveaways for free. Most of these giveaways include NC or survivor passes as their rewards. Players can try their luck with these giveaways to get free NC in their accounts and then purchase their favorite items.

Here are the NC packs available in the PUBG New State store:

₹89: 300 NC

₹ 449: 1500+80(Bonus) NC

₹ 1,099: 3600+250(Bonus) NC

₹ 2,749: 9300+930(Bonus) NC

₹ 4,499: 15,000+1,800(Bonus) NC

₹ 8,999: 30,000+5,000(Bonus) NC

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NOTE: Players are advised not to trust any NC generator websites or applications available online. These websites and applications are fake and increase the risk of a user losing his personal information and account to the website owner.

Edited by Atul S