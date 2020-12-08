How to get free OB25 update rewards in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire recently announced a global collaboration with renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. A new character based on him, which is expected to be called "Chrono", will be released on 19th December. A whole new theme has also been added with the OB25 update, which is also known as the Operation Chrono update.

The Operation Chrono update has made several changes in-game. As promised by the devs in their recent social media posts, players who update Free Fire between 7th and 12th December will get free rewards to collect in the game.

This article takes a look at how players can collect all these login rewards in Free Fire.

How to collect free OB25 update rewards and Operation Chrono event rewards in Free Fire

As mentioned before, players who will update Free Fire between 7th and 12th December will be able to claim free and exclusive rewards including 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale vouchers.

Here is how players can claim these rewards:

Run Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" event tab and tap the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

Players can use the vouchers to spin the Diamond and the Gold Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Players then have to navigate and click on the "Claim" button to obtain the rewards from the game.

There is also another exclusive reward that players will be able to claim in the game. The Cyber Swing Baseball Bat skin is the reward for players who win the Guess The Ambassador event.

To claim the CyberSwing Baseball Bat skin, players can follow these steps:

Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Tap on the Calendar Tab located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Operation Chrono Tab in Garena Free Fire

Tap on the Operation Chrono tab at the top of the screen.

Tap on Go To.

The page will be redirected and the new microsite for Chrono will appear on the web browser.

The reward, CyberSwing Baseball Bat skin, will be available.

Claim the reward from the website. Log in to the game to equip the new skin on the bat!

After claiming all the rewards, players can equip the CyberSwing Baseball Bat skin and can also use the vouchers to claim free spins in the Diamond Royale and Gold Royale.

