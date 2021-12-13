How to get free rename card in PUBG Mobile Lite

It would not be an exaggeration to say PUBG Mobile Lite has created a name for itself despite being launched as a compressed PUBG Mobile variant. The fame that the game achieved is visible from the fact that there has been continuous hype among Indian fans regarding BGMI Lite's release.

Fans in most countries other than India can still enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite, which they can download from the Google Play Store. Players can choose an in-game name for free when they create an account. However, if players want to change their IGN at a later date, they will have to use a rename card.

Today's article will discuss the rename card's price and how to get it for free in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Rename card in PUBG Mobile Lite: What is the price and how to claim it for free

Rename card is available for 100 BC in the Shop (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

A rename card is available in the shop for 100 BC (Battle Coins), and players will have to pay real money to acquire it. However, for newbies in PUBG Mobile Lite, there is a way to claim a rename card for free.

Beginners should follow the steps given below to claim the free rename card in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Install and open the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 1: Install or update PUBG Mobile Lite to the latest 0.22.0 version and open it.

Select the Missions menu (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Tap on the 'Missions' available in the bottom-right corner.

Progress Missions provide a free rename card as a reward (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Open the 'Progress Missions' tab and tap on the level 10 mission.

Step 4: Players will have to complete all nine missions before level 10 to claim the reward.

Upon completing the missions, players will receive the rename card automatically in their inventory. However, if users have already claimed the reward, they will have to shell out 100 BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The only other way to claim a rename card without paying any actual money is by buying BC through Google Play balance or any other gift card earned from GPT apps like Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, and Google Opinion Rewards.

