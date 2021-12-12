'It’s the right time': Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans feel BGMI Lite release date announcement is long overdue

BGMI Lite has been one of the most conversed-about topics in the gaming community, particularly among Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans. Their dissatisfaction stems from the fact that they have been dispossessed of a game to play since their beloved title was banned over a year ago.

They have been requesting responses from the developers for months but have met no results yet. However, there have been certain developments which have given them a hint that BGMI Lite might be under development.

Nonetheless, many of them are frustrated and believe that the time has come to officially announce the game’s release date.

Fans have been asking for news of BGMI Lite’s release date, frustrated over lack of response from developers

Fans have been asking tons of questions about the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The release date for BGMI Lite has been the subject of numerous rumors and predictions. Users have been asking the following questions on a variety of social media platforms about the situation:

Ravi Gãñgwãr @Ravigan23653964 We need bgmi lite We need bgmi lite

monuali__ @monualikhan30 BGMI lite version kab tak ayega 😓 BGMI lite version kab tak ayega 😓

PF Ankit Gaming @PfAnkit Bgmi lite 🙏🙏 please 🙏🙏 Bgmi lite 🙏🙏 please 🙏🙏

As mentioned earlier, they have encountered no response from the developers, making them highly upset.

Consequently, they have spammed the same in the comment section and livestream of the Grind League Stage of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS).

A snippet from the comments section of BGIS (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India / YouTube)

The only thing they have officially found is a poll on the BGMI discord server, in which they were asked for reasons why they wanted a lighter version of the game.

This poll on the BGMI discord server ran for 24 hours (Image via Discord)

Apart from this, all that they have received are the hints provided by the influencers:

Ghatak

This was Ghatak's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/ghatak.official)

In October, Ghatak uploaded an Instagram story mentioning the release of BGMI Lite. Later, in an interview with Sportskeeda, he further talked about it, saying that fans can expect news about the game by the end of December. However, no specific date was mentioned.

Maxtern

Back in November, Maxtern, in his Tweet, hinted that a lighter version of BGMI could be released in the upcoming year:

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Apart from these scant sources of information, there has been no official word about BGMI Lite's launch. While a section of the community has been sated with the release of the heavier version of the game, many players are still limited by their device requirements. As a result, they have been growing impatient in the long wait for the low-spec title's launch.

Note: The developers haven’t confirmed anything about BGMI Lite, and the hints from the influencers are not officially confirmed either. Hence, players need to take these statements with a pinch of salt.

