How to get free rewards from Restore the Colours Holi event in Free Fire

The Fight For Colours Holi event is currently underway in Garena Free Fire.

The event, which will conclude on March 29th, is split into three stages: Your True Colour, Restore The Colours and Fight For Colours.

This article provides information about Free Fire's Restore The Colours event and explains how players can win exclusive items in the event for free.

Restore the Colours event in Free Fire

The free rewards promised in Free Fire's Restore the Colours event are as follows:

Weapon Royale voucher.

Cyber Bunnies Skyboard.

One-Finger Push-Up emote.

Players can collect all these rewards for free by completing a task in the Restore the Colours event. However, players will first have to clear Stage 1 of the Fight For Colours Holi event or else they will not be given access to the rest of the event.

To complete stage 1, players will have to answer a small quiz. After they finish the quiz, players will be given their "true colour" as well as three tokens of that colour.

Your True Colours event in Free Fire

After completing Stage 1, players will move to Stage 2 i.e., Restore The Colours. In this stage, players must collect coloured paints from after-match drops, swap some duplicated colours with teammates and collect a set of ten colours in the Colour Bank.

Restore The Colours event in Free Fire

Players can then redeem all the rewards mentioned above. They can get the Weapon Royale voucher for 3 colours in the colour bank, the Cyber Bunnies Skyboard for 7 colours, and the One-Finger Push-Up emote for 10 colours.

Players must collect as many colours as possible to win rewards in this event. They can do so by tapping on the "Share Colors" option and exchanging their duplicated colors with friends.

