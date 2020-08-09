PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a plethora of skins, costumes, and emotes. Even though these items do not influence their skills or enhance gameplay, many still crave them. Usually, to obtain these skins, players have to spend BC, the in-game currency of the game.

However, this is not a feasible option for many players, and hence, they look for other ways to get skins for free. In this article, we discuss several ways to do so in the game.

How to get free skins in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Winner Pass

The Winner Pass is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite that provides the users with a variety of rewards for completing daily and challenge missions. They get Winner Pass points for completing such tasks, with several rewards available at different levels. However, this time, only outfits and a parachute skin are up for grab in the free variant of the Winner Pass.

#2 Events

Events are a great way to get free skins in PUBG Mobile Lite. Several events are frequently added to the game by the developers, which can provide free skins to players. All that they have to do is complete the specified tasks to claim these rewards.

#3 Getting free BC

There are several legit and legal ways in which players can earn BC for free, which can be used to purchase cosmetics. Players can use several GPT sites or apps like Google Opinion Rewards to obtain this in-game currency.

Click here to know about more ways to earn BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Users should not fall into the traps of modified APKs, such as the skin mod, which allegedly provides them with skins that other players cannot see. Usage of any such fraudulent mods will lead to a permanent ban.