PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free BC in August 2020

BC or Battle Coins are the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite, which is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. Players use BC to purchase the winner pass as well as several exclusive skins, costumes and emotes in the game.

However, purchasing BC in PUBG Mobile Lite is not a feasible option for everyone, with many players often on the lookout for a legitimate way to get BC without spending money.

In this article, we discuss several ways through which you can earn BC for free.

How to get BC for Free in PUBG Mobile Lite

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards gives players Google Play Credits for completing simple and straight-forward surveys. The payout per survey varies but it is the easiest way to earn credits. You can then use these credits to make purchases in PUBG Mobile Lite directly.

How to use Google Opinion Rewards?

Step 1: Download the app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Enter all necessary information like name, age and location to set up the profile.

Users will be provided with the surveys based on their profile. The frequency of the surveys varies from user to user.

There are several other legitimate ways to obtain BC for free. Players can also use several GPT websites like Swagbucks, PrizeRebel and YSense but it must be noted that the cash-out method might vary.

In case the Google Play Giftcard is not available on these websites, users will have to get PayPal cash and then use it to purchase BC.

Use of third-party tools

Players should not use any third-party tools like BC generators or unlimited BC mods to get BC. Tencent Games have clearly stated that the use of any such tools is prohibited and is punishable with a permanent account ban.

Players should, therefore, not use any such applications or tools as it will result in serious repercussions.