How to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite features a ranking system which is very similar to that of PUBG Mobile. There are various tiers which the players can reach, from Bronze to Conqueror. Only the top 500 players from a region can reach Conqueror, which makes it nearly impossible for beginners to achieve.

How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on a laptop

In this article, we discuss several tips to reach the Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Tips to Reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Consistency

You must be consistent with your efforts in practice, as well as in matches. Every match counts while pushing the rank, and hence the primary goal should be to get plus points in every game you play.

You should also spend a good chunk of your time on enhancing the existing skills and getting better at using various weapons. You can practice in the Team Deathmatch mode to improve close-range shooting skills.

#2 Drop Location

Drop locations play a crucial role in deciding the course of the match in PUBG Mobile Lite. Hot drops always carry a risk of getting killed in the game very early. They are locations where most of the people land, and look for weapons and equipment.

If you are ranking pushing, drop at a remote location and find a decent amount of loot, rather than going in with all guns blazing. Move along the edges of the zone and play passive in the initial moments of the game.

#3 Squad

You should try and play with a squad that wants to rank push collectively. Playing with players who have a common goal increases coordination, which can lead to an increased number of victories. The squad's performance plays a key role in influencing an individual's performance.

You should also have a slightly conservative approach towards the game. Focus more on the survival part rather than covering the whole map looking for players. However, it doesn't mean you shouldn't go for kills. They are as important as survival, in getting you the desired rank points.