How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on a laptop

Following the unprecedented success of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games decided to release a toned-down version of their popular battle royale to accommodate users with low-end devices. This lighter version came to be known as PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite is now as popular as the original game, with players choosing to play it on multiple devices. Some users even want to play the mobile game on their laptops. However, to do so, they would need the right emulators. In this article, we talk about how players can efficiently play the game on their laptops.

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to play the game on a laptop

Here are two of the most prominent emulators that can be used to play PUBG Mobile Lite as well as the specific steps you would need to take to run the game in each one.

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is a feature-rich emulator that is quite well-known among players. Using this emulator, players will be able to run PUBG Mobile Lite without any issues. Some of the key features of the emulator are:

Real-time Translation

Multi-Instance – Play multiple games simultaneously

Record and replay actions with a single keypress.

The emulator comes with Google Play Store. Players can follow these steps to install the game on it:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on the emulator.

Click on Google Play Store (Picture Courtesy: Blackstacks.com)

Step 2: Press on the search bar and look for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Search for PUBG Mobile lite (Picture Courtesy: Blackstacks.com)

Step 3: Click on the Install button to begin the download. The time taken for the download to be completed depends on the user's internet speed.

Players would have to follow similar steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite for any other emulator that comes with Google Play Store.

The emulator can be downloaded from the official website. Click here to visit the site.

#2 Gameloop

Gameloop Emulator

Gameloop is an emulator developed by Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. This is the most preferred emulators to use due to its better optimisation of the game. The emulator provides players with a lag-free and immersive gaming experience. Some of the key features of the emulator are:

2K Resolution, Support 3A Masterpiece Graphic

Lower Equipment Requirement, Min. 2GB RAM

Easy to customise the controls

Smooth and flexible gameplay

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is not directly available in the emulator, players will have to add the game to the emulator manually. Follow the steps given below to download the game on Gameloop.

Step 1: Download and install the emulator from the official Gameloop website.

Step 2: Download the APK file of the game from the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Add an App’ option present in the ‘My Games’ tab, locate the file and click OK. The game will be installed.

Click here to visit the Gameloop's website to download the emulator.