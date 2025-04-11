How to get the free trial for Nintendo Switch Online

The free trial for Nintendo Switch Online gives you seven days of online play, cloud saves, NES/SNES access, and more — but it’s only available once per Nintendo Account. If you’ve already used it, you’ll need to wait until your current plan ends. And if you’re already on a family or individual membership, you won't get a new trial.
Here's how to get a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online through the Switch and directly from Nintendo’s site.
Methods of getting the free trial for Nintendo Switch Online
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Keep the following things in mind before you begin:
- The free trial for Nintendo Switch Online auto-renews into a 1-month (30-day) paid plan once it ends.
- If you don’t cancel auto-renewal, you’ll be charged automatically.
- You can stop auto-renewal at any time during the trial, and you won’t be billed.
Read also: Nintendo Switch 2 prices revealed
Steps to get the trial from the Nintendo Switch eShop
- Open the eShop from the HOME menu.
- Pick the Nintendo account you want to use.
- Scroll down on the left side and hit Nintendo Switch Online.
- Now, look at the top-right. If you see a banner that says "You can start a free 7-day trial," that’s your green light.
- Tap View/Change Membership under the banner. If that banner isn’t there, you either already have an active plan or you’ve used your one-time free trial before.
- Select the free trial membership option from the list. You can select whether you want to activate automatic renewal. If yes, pick how you want to pay: Credit Card or PayPal.
- Hit Start Free Trial to begin your 7-day trial.
Again, unless you turn off auto-renew, you’ll roll into a paid monthly plan right after.
Steps to get the trial from through the Nintendo website
You’ll need an active Nintendo Account linked to your Switch. Once that’s in place:
- Go to http://accounts.nintendo.com. Create a Nintendo Account if you don’t already have one.
- Use your account to log into the eShop on your Switch once.
- Head over to the right link depending on your region: Australia and New Zealand.
- Look for the free trial button and tap it. If it’s not showing up, then you’ve either used the free trial before or you’re still on an active membership.
- Log in with your Nintendo Account info.
- Choose whether you want auto-renewal on or off. If yes, you’ll be prompted to set a payment method.
- Either click Start free trial (if no auto-renew) or Purchase (if yes) to begin the trial with billing info set.
Once you’re in, the 7-day clock starts ticking.
This concludes the methods for a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online.
Check out: Kirby Air Riders confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.