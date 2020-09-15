How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version

PUBG Mobile Korean version is replete with attractive in-game items like weapon skins, outfits, and other cosmetics. The players can procure these assets by purchasing the Royale Pass or by opening crates.

A brand new Royale Pass is introduced in PUBG Mobile KR during the beginning of every season. Unfortunately, Royale Pass can only be purchased through UC, which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. However, not everyone can afford UC, as it might not be a viable investment for a lot of players.

In this article, we discuss some of the best methods to obtain free UC in the game.

Best methods to get free UC in PUBG Mobile KR version:

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Reward (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is perhaps the best platform to earn Play Store money that can be used to purchase the in-game currency. Google Opinion Rewards is a popular mobile application developed by Google. It has been downloaded over 10 million times and is rated 4.3 on the Play Store. The application rewards the users with Play Credits for answering short surveys.

They can then use these credits to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version.

Earning from GPT Apps

Earning apps for Royale Pass

There are a lot of 3rd party earning apps, like Zupee Gold, that give out Paytm cash for free. Players can download these mobile applications and answer simple questions.

They will be rewarded money for answering questions, which can then be used to purchase PUBG Mobile UC.

Giveaways

Season 14 RP Giveaway

There are a lot of PUBG Mobile streamers and YouTubers who give away free Elite Royale Passes to their audience as a part of their promotion. Players will have to participate in giveaways to have a shot at winning the in-game currency.

Along with streamers, PUBG Mobile also conducts free giveaways. You can keep checking their Twitter and Instagram accounts for all the necessary information.