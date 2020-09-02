How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile in September 2020

Gun skins, costume bundles, characters and other such in-game items are a crucial component of PUBG Mobile. To obtain most of these items, however, players have to spend Unknown Cash or UC, which is the in-game currency.

Spending money on UC isn’t a feasible option for every player, which is why many of them often look for several alternative ways to obtain the in-game currency.

In this article, we will explain how you can get UC for free in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: How to get free UC in September 2020

GPT websites

Swagbucks (Image Credits: Swagbucks)

There are a wide variety of GPT websites that players can use to complete tasks and earn points that can, in turn, be used to redeem gift cards for e-commerce websites or Google Play gift cards. These gift cards can later be used to acquire UC in PUBG Mobile.

Some of the most popular GPT websites are Swagbucks, YSense, GrabPoints and PrizeRebel.

GPT apps

Several GPT apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay and Clickloot can also be used by players to obtain free UC. Their function is similar to that of GPT websites. Users would have to complete several tasks to get points which can be used to redeem a wide variety of rewards.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular app used by millions of users worldwide. In this app, players would have to complete short surveys to receive Google Play Credits. These credits can be used to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile.

It is to be noted that players should never resort to the use of illicit tools like UC generators as they are 100% illegal. They are against the ToS of PUBG Mobile, and if any user is found guilty of using them, their account will be permanently banned from the game.

