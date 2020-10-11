How to get free weapon skins in PUBG Mobile in 2020

PUBG Mobile has become famous not just for it's iconic gameplay, but also for it's colourful, fascinating and eyecatching skins. Although skins don't affect the gameplay, but it does make your character stand out among other players.

A player can get these skins either by purchasing directly from the shop section or by using UC. However, for the ones, who aren't willing to pay for the, there is another alternate ways. Some of them include completing achievements and getting free UC from various websites. In this article, we have discussed some of the best methods to get free weapon skins in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Best ways to get free weapon skins

By completing achievements:

Free weapon skins in PUBG Mobile by achievements

PUBG Mobile has various achievements that reward free weapon skins. A player can seek to complete these achievements to quickly grab a free weapon skin for themselves in the game. Some of these achievements are listed below:

Shotgun Mastery IV: Win94 desert camo skin

Pistol Mastery IV: P92 desert camo skin

Assault Mastery IV: M416 desert camo skin

SMG Mastery: UZI desert camo skin

Sniper Mastery IV: Kar98k desert camo skin

Melee Mastery IV: NoHunting-Pan skin

Evo Tactician V: Timworm Pattern M24 skin

In Royale Pass:

Free weapon skins in PUBG Mobile by Royale Pass

The Elite Royale Pass is also a great way of getting premium weapon skins for free in PUBG Mobile.

The developers add many new and premium skins with every season of Royale Pass. But, if a player is unable to buy an Elite Plus Royale Pass for some reason, there are chances that one weapon skin come under the free Royale Pass rewards list. However, a gun skin is usually rewarded at level 60 in the Royale Pass.

In Crates:

Free weapon skins in PUBG Mobile in crates

PUBG Mobile has an stunning system of different categories of crates in the title. A player can acquire new and even upgradable weapon skins for free by opening these crates. The crates that all players can open for free are premium, classic, and supply crates.

Redeem Shop:

Free weapon skins in PUBG Mobile in redeem shop

Another way to get some free weapon skins is to visit the redeem section of the shop. There are two legendary skins of S686 and Scar-L in the section, which are redeemable by using silver fragments. A player can also get free silver fragments whenever a season ends in the game based on their highest tier in the concurrent season of the game.

