How to get Garena Free Fire room card for free on 18th June

Free Fire players need a room card to create a custom room in the game. They can purchase this card from the in-game store for 100 diamonds.

However, since diamonds have to be bought using real money, purchasing a room card is not a feasible option for every player.

While a room card can also be obtained by reaching 1800 dog tags in guild tournaments, Garena has added a new event that will provide players with this item for free.

What to do to get a free room card in Free Fire on June 18th

Rampage 3.0 has a lot of rewards in store for players. These rewards can be obtained by participating in numerous events.

In one of these events, Free Fire players can obtain a free room card on June 18th by simply playing a match with their friends on that date.

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain a room card after playing with friends:

Step 1: Players must open the events section in Free Fire by clicking on the calendar icon located on the right side of the screen

Press on the Rampage 3.0 tab and select the Play with Friends section

Step 2: They can then select "Play with Friends" under the Rampage 3.0 tab.

Room card is available only on June 18th as a reward for playing with friends

Step 3: Players should click on the "Claim" button beside the room card to obtain it.

It is essential to note that the reward can only be obtained on June 18th, 2021. Players should, therefore, try their best to obtain it on that day.

How to use a room card in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use a room card in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first click on the mode selection icon located on the right side of the screen.

Press the custom button

Step 2: They can then choose the "Custom" option before clicking on the "Create" button.

Adjust all the required settings and press confirm button

Step 3: Players should adjust the preferred options from the list, like the HP map and movement speed.

Step 4: After the necessary settings have been set, they can click on the "Confirm" button to create a custom room with a room card.

