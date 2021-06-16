Free Fire redeem codes released for the Indian server this year with rewards

Certain items in Free Fire provide users with a competitive advantage on the battlefield. Pets, characters, and gun skins are some of them. The usual way to purchase them is through diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Events and redeem codes are other ways to get these items. Events usually involve a considerable amount of time and effort, while redeem codes are simple and accessible.

Here are all the Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 for the Indian server.

Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server in 2021

FFTILM659NZB - Surprise Fan Reward

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCZD9RDP44 - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCAC836MAC - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCLP5S98AW - Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCLY4LNC4B - Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCLAK9KYGM - Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFBCLQ6S7W25 - Weapon Royale Voucher and Bangladesh Facepaint

FFICDCTSL5FT - Diamond Royale Voucher

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

ESX24ADSGM4K - Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher

Players can follow the given steps to redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, users must proceed to the official Rewards Redemption Site, which is the specific website set up to redeem codes. They can access it by clicking here.

Users should sign in to use the codes

Step 2: After reaching the web page, players should log in using the method they have linked to their accounts. The options include Facebook, Huawei ID, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Google.

(Note: Guest account users cannot use the redeem codes and will have to link their accounts.)

Enter the redeem code and tap the confirm button.

Step 3: After entering the redeem code, players must click "Confirm." Upon successful redemption, a confirmation pop-up will appear with the names of the rewards.

Step 4: Players will receive their items in their Free Fire account within 24 hours. These items can be collected via the in-game email system.

Users may receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or it has already been redeemed. If this is the case, the code has already been used or does not work. There is no other way except to wait for the next batch of codes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu