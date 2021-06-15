TheDonato’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more details revealed

Donato “TheDonato” Munoz is one of the, if not the most, subscribed-to Free Fire content creators worldwide. The player boasts more than 24.6 million subscribers, only second to Total Gaming, who has recently achieved the 25 million milestone.

The YouTuber from Argentina occasionally stream other titles besides Free Fire. He has amassed more than 200K subscribers and 77 million views in the last 30 days.

This article provides his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: “If you’re a caster and content creator at the same time, you’ve to balance both things”: Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TheDonato has contested in 2365 squad games and has stood victorious in 896 of those, maintaining a win rate of 37.88%. He has eliminated 12684 foes, and 5786 of them have been headshots at a K/D ratio of 8.63 and headshots percentage of 45.62%.

He has 782 Booyahs in 2016 duo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 38.78%. With 11174 kills and 5531 headshots, the YouTuber has sustained a K/D ratio of 9.06 and a headshot ratio of 49.50%.

The internet star has featured in 1519 solo games and clinched 431 of those, ensuring a win rate of 28.37%. He has bagged 7945 frags, having a K/D ratio of 7.30, and 3725 have been headshots at a headshot rate of 46.88%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has 15 ranked squad matches against his name and bettered his foes in six of those, approximating a win percentage of 40%. With a K/D ratio of 7.56 and a headshot rate of 60.29%, he has 68 frags, 41 of which are headshots.

He has participated in 17 duo games and has stood victorious on eight occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 47.05%. The content creator has notched 127 kills and secured 72 headshots for a K/D ratio of 14.11. He also holds a headshot rate of 56.69%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Also read: Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

YouTube channel

TheDonato started his YouTube journey way back in August 2015. Since then, he has more than 1500 uploads to his channel, which has netted more than 3.97 billion views.

He earlier created content around Clash Royale but later switched to the Garena Free Fire on its release. Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to his official handles and discord server

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Aditech’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Edited by Ravi Iyer