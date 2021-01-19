How to get Gold Camo in COD Mobile Season 13: Step-by-step guide for beginners

COD Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in recent times.

COD Mobile is a favorite for players who love to play battle royale games. It is a battle royale game that is all about survival by eliminating all the enemies in the game. Players have to possess both survival and shooting skills to claim victory.

The game offers multiplayer modes with some special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These features define a player’s skill set.

Players also love apply cool skins on their guns. In COD Mobile, gun skins are rewarded to to player when they grind harder. Gold Camo is one of the most desired skins. There are others like Platinum Camo, Damascus Camo and Diamond Camo as well.

To acquire all of these, players need to acquire Gold Camo first.

Steps to unlock Gold Camo in COD Mobile Season 13:

Players can follow these steps to unlock the Gold Camo.

Step 1: Open the Game.

Step 2: Click the ‘Loadout’ icon at the bottom of the main screen.

Step 3: Click on PRIMARY WEAPON.

Step 4: Choose the gun as per personal choice.

Step 5: Click on GUNSMITH.

Step 6: Click on CAMO.

Step 7: Players will find different Camo like Sand, Dragon, Splinter, Tiger, Jungle, Reptile and Completionist. The players can learn about the task required for attaining Camo by clicking on them. After completing Camo tasks go to 'Completionist.' Then play a game with that gun. Players can then acquire the Gold Camo.

What the players need to do to acquire all the CAMO?

Patience is required for a player to acquire all the Camo. Players need to grind more to acquire the Gold Camo. There are different tasks for different guns.