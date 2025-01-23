How to get Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins is the primary currency required to trade valuable resources in the game. There are multiple ways to get it. One such method is finding and accepting odd jobs all across Ancient China. Gold can be used to buy weapons and portable items in Dynasty Warriors Origins from various shops in towns and cities across the land.

This guide explains every method that will help you get Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to quickly get Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Despite being a common currency used for trading, you are not guaranteed to get Gold from all missions in the game. Instead, there are certain ways to obtain it.

Let's look at some methods of obtaining Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Trending

Skirmishes

A skirmish in-game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Skirmishes are small battle scenarios that you can find across the world in-game. These take only a few minutes to complete and are relatively easy. They typically have a single objective, such as taking a base or hunting a bandit leader. Skirmishes are the best way to farm Gold as they spawn often and you can do them repeatedly if you are short on cash.

They are also a great way to farm Skill Points in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Sell weapons

Weapons can be sold off (Image via Koei Tecmo)

During each combat encounter in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you will receive a ton of weapons that are usually useless to you or outdated. You can sell these weapons to various shops in the towns to earn a minuscule amount of Gold.

But given each battle can yield many weapons, you can easily earn back any cash that you may have spent on purchasing items.

Old Coins

All rewards for exchanging Old Coins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins are another way to get Gold. During Chapter 2, you will unlock the Shui Jing retreat, where you can exchange these items for various rewards. You can obtain up to 41,000 Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins. However, note that this is a one-time thing.

Letters

You can read letters at Inns (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Often, your admirers will send small gift packages with a letter when you perform any heroic deed in the battle. They will sometimes come carrying Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.