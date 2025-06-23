How to get all Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3

While collecting the Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3, you’ll already be deep into the TV Time show segment, and things get weird fast. These photos aren’t just collectibles; they’re targets you’ll need to snap during the second board of the show. While only three are required to move forward, there are actually four in total. If you’re aiming for an S rank or trying to unlock the Green Room secret, you’ll want to grab every single one.

Each of the Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3 comes with a clue, which we have mentioned in the corresponding image captions in the following segment. Here is how you can locate all four photos.

How to find all four Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3

1) The Cactus in the Forest

Clue: The plant of spikes, hides in the forest. It’s no rose, but its thorns hold love (Image via Toby Fox || YouTube/Go Galactic!)

The first Grand Photo is tucked away in a quiet forest spot. From where you spawn, head left one screen, then go down. You’ll enter a vertical passage with a small river slicing through the center. On the right side, slightly tucked behind the trees, you’ll see a single cactus. Aim your camera and take the shot. That’s your first Grand Photo in Chapter 3.

2) The Green Geyser

Clue: A green geyser, just next door. Who can dig it up? (Image via Toby Fox || YouTube/Go Galactic!)

This one’s more of a chain of events. Start by heading down and right from your starting point. You’ll come across a shady vendor selling Lancer for a ridiculous 999 points. Don’t walk away just yet. Take a photo of Lancer with the price in the shot — this drops the cost to just 9 points. Now, buy him.

Then, head back to where you started, and take the right exit. With Lancer tagging along, he’ll help dig up the area, revealing a green geyser. That’s your target. Snap the picture, and the second Grand Photo is yours.

3) A Flower Torn in Half

Clue: A flower torn in half! I wonder who took it... the photo, I mean (Image via Toby Fox || YouTube/Go Galactic!)

For this one, go right from the main hub and hop onto the raft heading toward the lower dock. You’ll need to wait a bit — Susie will solve the bridge puzzle for you first, and then it’s your turn. Once you complete your own puzzle section, move northeast. Along this new path is a golden flower, torn clean down. Take a picture of it; this is the third of the four Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3.

4) The Red Antlion

Clue: The red antlion, under the ground. Fangs of youth, unearthed with a photo (Image via Toby Fox || YouTube/Go Galactic!)

After snapping the third Grand Photo, keep going up and then head left. You’ll find yourself in front of a pretty straightforward puzzle. The trick here is to shift two bridges on top of the sand tiles to form a pathway that leads into an underground space.

Once inside, press the button. Susie will jump in and activate some bombs, clearing the view to a hidden room below where antlions scurry around. Wait for the Red Antlion to surface (you’ll know it when you see it) and click a picture of it. That's it; you now have all four Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3.

This concludes our guide to getting all four Grand Photos in Deltarune Chapter 3.

