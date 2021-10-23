How to get the Grapple Beam in Metroid Dread

The Grapple Beam is one of the several upgrades that Samus Aran can obtain for her arm cannon in Metroid Dread.

Among the various beam weapons, the Grapple Beam provides tethering properties in Metroid Dread. As the name implies, it can be used to grapple from one point to another.

If you want to destroy Grapple Beam Blocks, open Grapple Beam Doors and grapple onto those blue magnetic strips. You'll need to obtain the Grapple Beam in the Artaria region of Metroid Dread.

Where to find the Grapple Beam in Metroid Dread

The Grapple Beam location in Metroid Dread. (Image via Nintendo)

In Artaria, on the Planet ZDR in Metroid Dread, you will need to work hard to locate the Grapple Beam and add it to Samus Aran's arm cannon.

Step 1: Start at the top of the EMMI Zone. Exit that area to find a tall shaft. Launch upwards with the Shinespark or shoot out the Beam Blocks, and wall-jump to climb the vertical shaft. You will reach a Save Station at the top.

Roxy Kadan @Rox_kadan

#MetroidDread #metroid5 Had a fun little interaction here with the grapple beam and the pitfall blocks Had a fun little interaction here with the grapple beam and the pitfall blocks

#MetroidDread #metroid5 https://t.co/XPP2sAqTrD

Step 2: Head to the east through the Save Station's exit and drop into the pit. Move through the next set of rooms before coming face to face with a Chozo Statue holding the Grapple Beam.

Step 3: All you have to do is approach the Chozo Statue and grab the Grapple Beam in Metroid Dread. There are no tricks such as the statue coming to life and making you fight for it.

Step 4: Once you have the Grapple Beam, you'll need to use it to exit the room with the Chozo statue. Pull down the block, jump, and use the Grapple Beam on the door to start your swing.

Also Read

Swing across the gap in the following room with the grapple point on the ceiling and you can continue on your journey from the Artaria region on Planet ZDR in Metroid Dread.

If you are confused on how to use it, the game provides easy instructions. You have to hold the ZR button on your Nintendo Switch controller and press Y to fire the Grapple Beam. Then use the left stick to pull objects or swing with it.

Edited by Ashish Yadav