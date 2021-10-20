Every map station location in Metroid Dread

In a world as vast and expansive as ZDR in Metroid Dread, map stations are blessings.

Metroid Dread follows a typical Metroidvania style of gameplay. Players find themselves in situations with several paths forward, but those paths will often be blocked. Players then have to keep searching for new upgrades to Samus. This opens up the path so players can advance. The bottom line is doing this without a map is very painful.

How can players navigate the area in Metroid Dread?

Seven of the eight areas in Metroid Dread have a map station. Thankfully, the stations are relatively close to the entrance to each environment. Often it will require going through an EMMI Zone to find the map station.

In the opening environment to Metroid Dread, Artaria, the player will have to go through two EMMI zones before reaching the map station. Thankfully, the first EMMI is a bit of a pushover.

In the second EMMI zone, players will want to look for the exit on the top left. This should take them to a watery room. From there, go left, then down, then right. There should be a valve that players can press to lower the water level. They can backtrack a couple of rooms from there and the save station will be up top.

Cataris is the second area players will explore in Metroid Dread (Image via MercurySteam)

The map station in Cataris takes a bit longer to get to. After coming out of the EMMI Zone for the first time, players can go north and find a Save Station. Beyond that point, the only real way to advance is north. This will take players through a series of puzzles, but eventually they will find their way back to the EMMI Zone. Go through, jump down, and go to the right. The map station will be right there.

The Darion map station is tough to reach since it requires going through a ridiculously long EMMI Zone. From here, going down for a while will lead to a large room with multiple spider magnet walls. If players can find this, drop to the bottom, go right, and locate the map station.

From the entrance of Dairon, players can find the map station in Burenia by going to the furthest left wall. There should be a save station here. From there, going left, traveling above and to the right will lead to the map station.

Regardless of whether players enter Ghavoran through Burenia or Dairon, they should still go left to the EMMI Zone. They should come across a room with a water-filled floor and a spider magnet ceiling when going back. Head to the top and go east for the map station.

Metroid Dread players won't make it to Ferenia until they are far into the game (Image via MercurySteam)

Since Elun has no map station, the next one to look for is in Ferenia. Arriving from the entrance from Burenia, go up and east for the EMMI Zone. Luckily, this takes players right to the map station if they keep going towards the right.

Finally, the quickest way to the map station in Hanubia is to go from Ferenia. Go up, then left, and the station should be righ there.

