How to skip cutscenes in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is another fantastic entry in one of the franchises that put Nintendo on the map.

It has everything that Metroid fanatics love to see. Samus kicks butt, the enemies are unique and tough, and the cutscenes are a great way to blend together the story and action.

Some players prefer to skip the cutscenes, however. Maybe you have already completed Metroid Dread and want to play it again, but quicker or even in a speedrun form. Well, the cutscenes can be skipped.

Metroid Dread: How to skip cutscenes

Samus fighting the EMMI in Metroid Dread. (Image via Nintendo)

The cutscenes may appear to be unskippable, but Metroid Dread does allow it. Its just not immediately obvious on how to skip them. Doing so is quite simple, though, if you know how.

The way Metroid Dread does it makes cutscenes a must watch the first time through. You cannot skip a cutscene once you first reach it in a playthrough of the story.

👻Ghost_Hyena👻 @GalenChris The final boss battle in Metroid Dread is so unforgiving. Having to go through the pop up to get on the elevator, then having to skip the cutscenes. It's all insult to injury 😮‍💨 The final boss battle in Metroid Dread is so unforgiving. Having to go through the pop up to get on the elevator, then having to skip the cutscenes. It's all insult to injury 😮‍💨

If you die and are sent back to a save or a checkpoint that takes place before the cutscene occurs, then you can skip it. That is the only way and it just takes a couple of buttons.

The second time you reach a cutscene, you have to press the Nintendo Switch's plus sign button. There is no prompt telling you to do this, so you'll have to just know to press it.

Then a message will appear with the minus sign button. It tells you that you can skip the Metroid Dread cutscene by pushing down on that minus sign button. Do that and Samus will be dropped right into whatever comes next.

Alicia @AliciaWhimsi Bosses in Metroid Dread would be much more fun if they weren't a billion years long like I got places to be.

Especially since they keep playing cutscenes, sure you can skip 'em but they shouldn't play after the 50th time. Bosses in Metroid Dread would be much more fun if they weren't a billion years long like I got places to be.

Especially since they keep playing cutscenes, sure you can skip 'em but they shouldn't play after the 50th time.

Also Read

The majority of cutscenes take place before important boss battles. Those can be extremely long, but are vital to the story. Watching them the first time around isn't so bad to understand what you are up against.

If you die against the boss, however, being able to skip the drawn out cutscene introducing the enemy is a great addition. It allows you jump right back into the battle and go again.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod